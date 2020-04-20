Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.25. 2,074,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

