Cfra Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Sell

Cfra downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $575.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.30. 351,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,243. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.