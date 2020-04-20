ChainX 1-Day Volume Tops $454,631.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00012590 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $454,631.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,704,950 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

