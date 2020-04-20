Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Argus

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 11,016,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.