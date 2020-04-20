Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $34.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 11,016,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

