Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

NYSE C traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.01. 33,436,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,704,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

