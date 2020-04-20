Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

NYSE:CFG opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

