CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.29.

CME stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.62. 2,637,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

