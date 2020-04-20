Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IYH traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $212.76. 245,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average of $203.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $222.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6126 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

