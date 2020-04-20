Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. 751,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.