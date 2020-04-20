Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,108,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

TLT traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396,303. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

