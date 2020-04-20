Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.82. 5,412,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

