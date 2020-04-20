Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.02. Contrarian Value Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of A$1.19 ($0.84).

Contrarian Value Fund Company Profile

