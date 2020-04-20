Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

