Cryptocean Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51,282.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $835,918.35 and $51,282.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.04485023 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00065891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014543 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

