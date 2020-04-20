CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 72,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. 8,215,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

