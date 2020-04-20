DA Davidson Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $42.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

MS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,190,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

