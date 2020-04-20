Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $10,374,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Danaher by 4.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $155.83. 2,675,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

