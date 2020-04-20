Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended very positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s ranking:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $11.56. 3,080,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,475. The company has a market cap of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

