David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

