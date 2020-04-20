Deutsche Bank Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $500.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $595.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.33. The stock had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,537. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.65. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,427,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

