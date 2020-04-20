Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,513. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

