Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 8,661 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after acquiring an additional 791,754 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

EDU stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.37. 2,436,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,674. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

