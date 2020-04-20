Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 365.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.61. 2,178,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

