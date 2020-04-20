Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 13,812 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. 1,534,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

