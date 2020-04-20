Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $14,052,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $601.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,065. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.00.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.