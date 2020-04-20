Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.