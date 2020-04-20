Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 692,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. 5,268,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

