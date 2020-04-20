Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. United Technologies makes up 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.07. 13,973,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

