Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.