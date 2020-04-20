Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

