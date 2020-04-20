Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

