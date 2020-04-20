Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,508,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

SON traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. 672,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

