Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

