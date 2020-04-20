Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Kimberly Clark comprises 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.72. 1,814,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

