Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.