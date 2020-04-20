Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.92. 1,319,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

