Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.89

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8938 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

EC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

