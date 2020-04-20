Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.89

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8938 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

EC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Dividend History for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit