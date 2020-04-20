Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.89

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8938 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.
Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.
EC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.