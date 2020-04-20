Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 229.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,123,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

