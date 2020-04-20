Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

