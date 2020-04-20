Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48,239 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 195.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

UTX stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. 13,973,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

