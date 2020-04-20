Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.82. 12,057,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,684,979. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

