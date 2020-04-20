Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

BSCM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. 322,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,773. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

