Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $181.65. 3,854,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

