Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of BSJM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 320,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,536. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

