Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.