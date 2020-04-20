Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,552.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,553,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,738,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

