Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $48.93. 2,082,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.