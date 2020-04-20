Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.65. 11,824,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

