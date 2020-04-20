Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

NYSE DMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,249. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO)

